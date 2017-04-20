Gallery: ASEWU Primary Election Candidates Take to the Campus Mall
April 20, 2017
It’s election time for ASEWU. Candidates for the upcoming primary elections were out at the Campus Mall on Wednesday, speaking to students and giving their insight on campaign goals and improvements for EWU.
Leave a Comment
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.