The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Gallery: ASEWU Primary Election Candidates Take to the Campus Mall

By Brad Brown, Managing Editor

April 20, 2017

 

It’s election time for ASEWU. Candidates for the upcoming primary elections were out at the Campus Mall on Wednesday, speaking to students and giving their insight on campaign goals and improvements for EWU.

Slideshow • 31 Photos
Brad Brown

(On right) ASEWU candidates Maddisen McNeill and Kennedy Bailey speak with students at the meet and greet at the Campus Mall.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Multimedia

Featured photos Spring 2017

...

Gallery: Old Cheney High School Student Housing Remodel
Gallery: Old Cheney High School Student Housing Remodel
Video: EWU Pro Day Highlights
Video: EWU Pro Day Highlights
Gallery: EWU Pro Day (March. 28)
Gallery: EWU Pro Day (March. 28)
Gallery: EWU women’s basketball falls to Idaho in WBI quarterfinals 74-67
Gallery: EWU women’s basketball falls to Idaho in WBI quarterfinals 74-67

The Easterner • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in