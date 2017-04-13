To Graduation and Beyond

As EWU commencement nears, seniors prepare for their final walk

Close (left to right) Mycole Meeske, Ebulon Klemke, Eric Williams and Carli Robbins Whitney Bolar

Whitney Bolar (left to right) Mycole Meeske, Ebulon Klemke, Eric Williams and Carli Robbins





Filed under Carousel, Features

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

That first big job or career is on the mind of all seniors across campus. Other seniors are motivated to complete graduate school before they search for a job.

College is the last step of the tedious schooling journey that began earlier in life. College, however, provides a different experience. You grow as a person and learn more about who you are and who you want to be in the future.

However, most seniors are relieved and excited to graduate. But remorse and anxiety are apart of the feelings seniors have as well. Soon to graduate students shared their thoughts about EWU and the future.

Mycole Meeske, a psychology student from Hood River, Oregon said, “I’m so ready to be out of here.”

Meeske said she has liked EWU because of the convenience, the affordability of tuition and the cost of living in Cheney. She also enjoys the small-town atmosphere Cheney provides.

According to data supplied by EWU, 44 percent of students at EWU are transfer students. Eric Williams, an electrical engineering major from Mesa, Arizona and Zebulon Klemke, a business management major from Medical Lake both attended Spokane Falls Community College before becoming a EWU student. Meeske also attended a different college before EWU. She earned an associate degree from Yakima Valley Community College.

Meeske’s favorite class was human sexuality. Meeske and Carli Robins, an athletic training student from East Wenatchee, Washington are planning on attending graduate school after they complete their undergraduate degree. Robins favorite class was orthopedic evaluations. For graduate school, she is waiting to hear back from the many schools she has applied to.

Williams is also ready for graduation.

“I’m ready to be done, but also excited,” said Williams. When asked him about graduating in June. He also said that graduating will invite a huge sense of relief.

But Williams said he is apprehensive about graduating because he is unsure about how well he is prepared for the future. Williams has enjoyed the people at EWU and said, “I’ve had many good experiences and made some good friends.”

His favorite class was electrical magnetism with professor Rodgers. After graduation, Williams said he needs time to decompress and enjoy a vacation before he plans and starts work on an internet startup company with his friends.

Klemke had some of the same thoughts on EWU and graduating. Klemke said, “I’m pumped, and ready to go out into the real world.”

But like Williams, Klemke is nervous about getting a good job right out of college.

The cost of tuition is why Klemke liked EWU. His favorite class was multimedia document design. On his future plans, Klemke said, “I either want a job that can become a career or get my master’s degree, but I would like a job so I can pay for my masters.”

Robins expressed similar thoughts on soon being an EWU alumni. “I’m pretty happy to move on to the next chapter of my life.”

“Going to EWU has taught me to always plan for the weather.” expressed Robins.

“The small community and friendly faces that you can’t get at larger schools is what I like about being a student at Eastern,” Robins added.

The 125th Commencement will be on June 17 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane.