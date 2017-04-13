Editor’s Pick: Sign of the Times – Harry Styles
April 13, 2017
Once a Directioner always a Directioner? In this case, yes. Not only have four of five boys released their own music, they all have sounds showcasing their differences we didn’t hear when they were a boy band. Harry is the latest to release his single, “Sign of the Times,” which he will also be performing on Saturday Night Live on April 17. Since SNL guest artists normally perform two songs per episode, we can only assume another song from his long awaited album will drop on Saturday as well. “Sign of the Times” has a laid back alternative pop sound that shows off Harry’s vocal range. Some have compared “Sign of the Times” to David Bowie or Prince, but I’ll let you determine that.
