Editor’s Pick: Dill Pickle Spitz Sunflower Seeds
April 13, 2017
Filed under Editor's Picks, Opinion
Dill pickles, not so great. Dill pickle Spitz, awesome. If you need a snack to fill the hole in your stomach after the Mariners blow a six-run ninth inning lead, these seeds will do the trick. The pickle flavor is not too overpowering and a lot less saltier than the well-known competitors of David or BIGS that will make your mouth feel like you have chewed on a razor blade. The world of sunflower seeds is bigger than you might imagine, whether or not if you like pickles, these seeds are worth cracking into.
