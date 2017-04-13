The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Editor’s Pick: Dill Pickle Spitz Sunflower Seeds

Courtesy of Amazon.com

By Brad Brown, Managing Editor
April 13, 2017
Filed under Editor's Picks, Opinion

Dill pickles, not so great. Dill pickle Spitz, awesome. If you need a snack to fill the hole in your stomach after the Mariners blow a six-run ninth inning lead, these seeds will do the trick. The pickle flavor is not too overpowering and a lot less saltier than the well-known competitors of David or BIGS that will make your mouth feel like you have chewed on a razor blade. The world of sunflower seeds is bigger than you might imagine, whether or not if you like pickles, these seeds are worth cracking into.

