Editor’s Pick: Manito Tap House
April 13, 2017
Filed under Editor's Picks, Opinion
Nestled in the South Hill of Spokane, Manito Tap House is a local eco-friendly restaurant and pub. Everything is made from scratch, with 50 tap handles that include northwest wines, craft beers and spirits. There are endless alcohol choices, along with homemade appetizers, salads and entrees ranging from $11-$30. Manito is a four-star certified green restaurant in Spokane whose interior is lined with reclaimed barn wood and bathroom counters made from recycled paper. They are open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight Friday and Saturday.
