Take Care of Your Skin and Combat Sun Exposure By Investing in Sunscreen

Opinion

If we’re being completely honest here, one of my favorite pastimes is to take care of my skin. I revel in maintaining healthy and glowing skin, and when I find a new product that works for my skin or apply a face mask that clears a breakout right up, I’m in skincare heaven.

One of the most important aspects of my skin-care obsession is the usage of sunscreen. In order to keep my skin healthy and free from blemishes or damages, I’ve invested in a quality sunscreen that I apply daily.

Now, depending on your skin type, whether it be oily, dry, normal/combination or acne prone, different formulations of facial sunscreens will do different things to your skin. It’s important to pay attention to the formulas listed on the product’s packaging before selecting a sunscreen, as different stores have different return policies for opened cosmetics. If you’re unsure of your skin type or want to try a different product, Target is great at refunding customers for their cosmetic products.

I have normal or combination skin, so technically I don’t have to be too picky with my sunscreens, but I tend to look for sunscreens that are oil-free and non-comedogenic anyways because it’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to preventing oil build up and breakouts. Non-comedogenic is just a fancy word that means a product won’t clog your pores. Currently I use Chanel’s Base Lumière as both my daily foundation coverage and my sunscreen.

CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion for normal to dry skin is a great starter sunscreen for someone who is looking to test out a quality sunscreen. The CeraVe sunscreen is rated as SPF 30, is non-comedogenic and is fairly priced at $14. Neutrogena is another brand that offers a wide variety of sunscreen formulas for different skin types. I tend not to use Neutrogena products as they contain a wide range of ingredients that irritate my skin.

Oily skin can be a tough skin type to find products for, but sticking to brands such as CeraVe or Cetaphil that are oil-free and are especially for oil-prone skin is a great method to finding sunscreens that work for you. Aveeno’s Protect + Hydrate SPF 30 sunscreen is a great and affordable option for individuals with oily skin types. It’s oil-free and non-comedogenic, two qualities I would suggest for any skin type but especially oily skin.

If you have dry or sensitive skin, it’s best to find sunscreens that offer a moisturizing property or are a daily moisturizer with the added bonus of SPF protection. Eucerin Daily Protective Facial Lotion with SPF 30 is a great option for those with dry skin. It’s non-comedogenic, fragrance-free and is clinically rated to be safe for sensitive skin types. You could also try a Neutrogena dry skin sunscreen, but even with the label of senstive, the product still irritated my skin.

Acne-prone skin, while it does tend to be oily, requires a little bit of a different style of sunscreen. You should also look for an oil-free and non-comedogenic formula, but specific brands do make formulas that are tailored to acne prone skin. Cetaphil’s acne-prone, oil control sunscreen is a great option for those who suffer from both acne and oily skin. Neutrogena Clear Face Lotion is another great option. It’s rated at SPF 55, for those who want a little extra coverage.

Sunscreen is an important part of skin care, whether you’re slightly obsessed like me or not. Protecting yourself from harmful UVA and UVB sunrays is a great way to prolong your skin’s flawless appearance, not to mention it helps keep you cancer-free.