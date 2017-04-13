Featured photos Spring 2017

Ian Bouchard
Nice View
This past summer when travelling through Europe, my friend and I ended up in Nice, France. While walking through the streets, we noticed a waterfall coming out of the side of a mountain and wanting to be adventurous, we decided to hike up the mountain. This was the view we saw when we got to the top.
