Editors Pick: Nintendo Switch

Video Game Console

Courtesy of Nintendo





Filed under Editor's Picks

The Nintendo Switch has quickly become the best selling console in nintendo history, as well as my personal favorite gaming system. The line-up might not be the most impressive right now, but “The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild” is best game I have ever played and I cannot wait for “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” and “Super Mario Odyssey.” Many people have expressed concern about the battery life of the system, and I was hesitant at first as well, but this has not been an issue. I have traveled to Montana and back with this system and never found myself needing more battery life. In today’s world, we are almost always somewhere we can charge our electronics so don’t let that be what holds you back from trying this amazing new system.