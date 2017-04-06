Editors Pick: 13 Reasons Why

Filed under Editor's Picks

What would you do if someone you knew from school committed suicide? What would you do if that someone left you a series of 13 tapes detailing just who exactly helped drive that someone to kill themselves? What would you do if you were one of those people? 13 Reasons Why is an Netflix original series that brings to life the tragic 2007 novel by Jay Asher, which details the emotional journey of Clay Jensen and other Liberty High teens as they recount their involvement in the moments of torment that lead up to Hannah Baker’s untimely death.