Spokane and Cheney Communities Come Together to Give





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

As a leading voice on poverty, Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) has been dedicated to serving the Spokane community since 1966 with a mission that focuses on providing access and connections that create opportunities for people with a low income.

Every year in April, community members of Spokane and Cheney come together for Spokane Gives Month to volunteer in the community and provide assistance to those in need.

EWU Young Professionals Network is partnering with SNAP this year to help low-income families in the Riverwalk community with tasks such as painting, yard care and garden maintenance, according to the EWU Alumni Association.

The event will be held on April 13 from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m. at 4915 E Upriver Dr., Building B. There is no cost to attend the event, but the EWU alumni association requests that a preregistration form be completed and turned in as spots are limited. Registration forms can be found on the EWU Alumni Association website.

Tools, gloves and other supplies will be provided for those who need them, but participants can bring their own tools and supplies.

Beyond volunteering with the community, SNAP provides assistance with many issues that citizens may face. Whether it is help with an energy bill, repairs, or becoming more financially responsible, SNAP has the resources and the experience to help. According to SNAP, almost 13,000 households received energy assistance, and over 100 businesses were given help with expanding or starting.

SNAP has always believed that a hand-up goes a lot further than a hand-out. Since the company began, SNAP have helped many people transition from crisis to stability by caring for their immediate needs while helping lay out a foundation for their future success.

What started out as a weeklong event three years ago, Spokane Gives is now a monthlong event that gives volunteers a chance to expand their giving by connecting their interests or passions to service opportunities, according to Spokane Gives.

With over 34,000 volunteers and roughly 170,000 hours donated since the Spokane Gives program was started in 2014, roughly $4 million in volunteer impact has been amounted, according to the City of Spokane.

For those interested in participating in Spokane Gives Month, Spokane Gives events that fit anyone’s interest and availability can be found at volunteerspokane.org.