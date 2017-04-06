The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Easterner Asks: What do you plan on doing with your tax refund check?

April 6, 2017
Filed under Easterner asks, Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 6 Photos

Jarith Fry: "It has already come in and been spent on what we needed to, getting credit cards and other things paid off."

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
Easterner Asks: What do you plan on doing with your tax refund check?