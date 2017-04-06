Scholastic Spring Book Fair Comes to EWU





Eastern Reading Council will be hosting a Scholastic-sponsored book fair where students can pick up a new book to read. Past book fairs have been held in Williamson Hall, but for this quarter, the fair will take place by the front entrance to the JFK Library. The fair will be open April 11 – April 14.

Kaitlyn Thiede, event coordinator for the council, said Scholastic allows the council to take a percentage of the profits from all sales.

In 2014, the council started hosting book fairs on campus in order to raise funds for books that are donated to local schools and clubs to promote reading.

The Eastern Reading Council’s goal is to promote literacy in the community by putting books in the hands of children. The council consists of students, faculty and alumni.

“We’ve at least tried to put on a Book Fair every Fall and Spring quarter,” Thiede said.

The most recent book fair took place in the fall quarter, and proceeds from the fair helped the council host a book bingo at Arlington Elementary School where students had the chance to play games and win books.

The council also helped host a Read Across America event at Otis Orchards Elementary School. The Read Across America event is hosted once a year across the country as a day to promote reading.

The book fair is hosted by Eastern students in the council and one professor. Thiede said the book fair is an event for book lovers as well as supporters of book lovers.

Thiede also said the event has been very popular in past years. Some of the book genres to be sold are young adult novels, chapter books, reference books and picture books. Newly published books will also be available.

New members to the reading council are important and the council is always welcoming new members. Thiede said the council is looking for new members to take part in community service throughout the school year. Most of the community events are book themed with students from kindergarten to middle school.

One of the planned upcoming events that the council is the Junior League Book fair. The council would also like to help out the small free libraries in the community and host a literary event at a local middle school.

The goal for the council at the spring book fair is $2,500. That will enable the council to purchase about 400 books that can be donated at future community events. All week there is a buy one book get one book free. The hours have been changed slightly from what was printed on the event poster. The fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.