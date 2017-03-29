EWU promotes longtime assistant Shantay Legans as next head basketball coach

Just a few hours after the announcement of former EWU basketball coach Jim Hayford leaving to take over as head coach at Seattle University, EWU has announced that long-time assistant coach Shantay Legans will take over as the new head men’s basketball coach.

With this hiring, Legans becomes EWU’s eighteenth head coach in the school’s 109-year basketball history.

“I am both honored and humbled to accept the opportunity to lead the Eastern men’s basketball program,” said Legans. “I want to thank Bill Chaves, President Cullinan and coach Hayford for their steadfast commitment to the program, and for their role in establishing a winning tradition here at EWU.

Legans has been the associate head coach for the Eagles the past three seasons and is a former player at Cal and Fresno State. Prior to joining the EWU basketball coaching staff in the 2013-14 season, Legans was as an assistant coach for two seasons at Laguna Blanca High School in Santa Barbara, Calif. Legans also spent time overseas in Europe for three years as a professional basketball player.

“Shantay has been an integral part of our recent success and he will do a fantastic job leading us into the future,” EWU Athletic Director Bill Chaves said.

Since joining the EWU basketball coaching staff, he has seen the program have great success, including two 20-win seasons, marking the top two win totals in EWU’s 34-year history in NCAA Division I. EWU’s combined 81 victories over the last four seasons are the most since EWU became a member of NCAA Division I in the 1983-84 season.

“Finally, I want to express how genuinely excited I am to continue to work with current and future Eagles,” said Legans. “I am proud of where we’ve come from and look forward to the places we will go together.”

An introductory press conference is scheduled for noon on Thursday.