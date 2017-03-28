Gallery: EWU Pro Day (March. 28)

EWU’s annual Pro Day featured six EWU players, headlined by wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and a bevy of NFL scouts. Cooper Kupp improved on his 40 time from 4.62 at the NFL combine to 4.56. Kendrick Bourn also dramatically improved his 40 time from 4.68 to 4.53. Defensive end Samson Ebukam turned some heads running a 4.45 40 yard dash and a 39″ vertical at 6’2 240 pounds.

