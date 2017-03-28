The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Gallery: EWU Pro Day (March. 28)

By Brad Brown, Managing Editor

March 28, 2017

 

EWU’s annual Pro Day featured six EWU players, headlined by wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and a bevy of NFL scouts. Cooper Kupp improved on his 40 time from 4.62 at the NFL combine to 4.56. Kendrick Bourn also dramatically improved his 40 time from 4.68 to 4.53. Defensive end Samson Ebukam turned some heads running a 4.45 40 yard dash and a 39″ vertical at 6’2 240 pounds.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp looking to receive a pass during the wide receiver field session.

