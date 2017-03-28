Jacob Wiley selected to play in Portsmouth Invitational

Close Senior forward Jake Wiley pulls up for a shot at the rim in overtime against Portland State, Feb. 4, 2017, at Reese Court. Brad Brown

Brad Brown Senior forward Jake Wiley pulls up for a shot at the rim in overtime against Portland State, Feb. 4, 2017, at Reese Court.





Filed under Sports

EWU senior and the Big Sky Conference’s Most Valuable Player Jacob Wiley has been selected to participate in the 2017 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

The tournament, which is in its 65th year, takes course over a four-day, 12-game span in front of scouts and other front office representatives from each NBA team. The tournament invites 64 college seniors each year to participate in the event, which has included Hall of Famers such as John Stockton, Dave Cowens, Rick Barry and more recently Chicago Bulls all-star Jimmy Butler.

“This is a great honor and achievement for Jacob and our program,” EWU men’s basketball head coach Jim Hayford told GoEags.com. Wiley is the first player in program history to be selected to play in the tournament.

Wiley transferred to EWU from Lewis-Clark State College for the 2016-17 school year and quickly asserted himself as one of the premiere players in the Big Sky Conference. In conference games, Wiley led all players in scoring (24.6 points per game), rebounding (10.3 rebounds per game), blocked shots (2.5 blocks per game) and field goal percentage (65.9 percent shooting). Wiley was named to the all-Big Sky first team, as well as being voted as the conference’s most valuable player.

Prior to his time at Lewis & Clark College, Wiley played one season at the University of Montana before quitting the team his sophomore season, saying the sport had burnt him out. After not picking up a basketball for six months, Wiley was ready to return to the sport and transferred to Lewis-Clark State College.

At Lewis-Clark State College, Wiley was selected to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) All-American first team, averaging 14.9 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game. Wiley was also named to the Frontier Conference’s first-team, as well as being selected to the conference’s all-academic team.

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament is set to take place from April 12-15 in Portsmouth, Virginia.