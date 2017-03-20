The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Gallery: EWU women’s basketball falls to Idaho in WBI quarterfinals 74-67

By Brad Brown, Managing Editor

March 20, 2017

 

The Eagles hosted the Idaho Vandals on Monday night at Reese Court for a quarterfinal matchup in WBI. This home game marked the first-ever national postseason tournament game for the women’s basketball team. EWU was defeated by Idaho 74-67, ending their season.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Carousel

His Blood Is Worth Bottling
His Blood Is Worth Bottling
Copper Hana’s Service Gets an Upgrade
Copper Hana’s Service Gets an Upgrade
Military Ball Fills Marie Antionette Ballroom with Laughter, Celebration and Awards
Military Ball Fills Marie Antionette Ballroom with Laughter, Celebration and Awards
“Avenue Q” Wows
“Avenue Q” Wows
EWU Women’s Center Hosts International Women’s Day
EWU Women’s Center Hosts International Women’s Day

Other stories filed under Multimedia

Featured Photos of Winter Quarter

Thank you to everyone who submitted photos during winter quarter. We love sharing the work of EWU community members and look forward to publishin...

Gallery: A Campus For Dreams Rally (March. 2)
Gallery: A Campus For Dreams Rally (March. 2)
Queens Under the Sea
Queens Under the Sea
EWU mens basketball outlasts Portland State in 3 OT thriller, 130-124 (Feb. 4)
EWU mens basketball outlasts Portland State in 3 OT thriller, 130-124 (Feb. 4)
Immigration Protest at EWU (Jan. 31)
Immigration Protest at EWU (Jan. 31)

The Easterner • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in