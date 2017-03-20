Other stories filed under Carousel
Gallery: EWU women’s basketball falls to Idaho in WBI quarterfinals 74-67
March 20, 2017
The Eagles hosted the Idaho Vandals on Monday night at Reese Court for a quarterfinal matchup in WBI. This home game marked the first-ever national postseason tournament game for the women’s basketball team. EWU was defeated by Idaho 74-67, ending their season.
