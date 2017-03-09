Police Beat March 9

Close Gerald Maib for The Easterner

Gerald Maib for The Easterner

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Harassment/DV

February 27

Around 9:43 a.m. in Pearce Hall a verbal argument broke out between a female student and a male, who is not a student. The male threatened to hurt the female if she called the police and also threatened to hurt the officers. He was arrested and released and returned to harass the female again. The male was booked into Spokane County Jail.

Drug Violation

February 27

On Washington Street, a male, who is not a student, an officer pulled over a nonstudent male for driving with no tail lights. Once the officer approached the driver, he smelled the odor of marijuana. When asked for his license, officers found he was underage and when questioned, he said someone who was in his car earlier had marijuana. The officers received a consent to search the vehicle and found marijuana. The male student was charged with a minor in possession.

Driving While License Suspended

February 28

A male student was stopped at Elm and Ninth Street around 7:50 a.m. when the officer ran the student’s license plate and found the owner had a suspended license. When the officer asked for the driver’s license, he found it was suspended. The student was arrested and issued a court date.

Malicious Mischief

March 1

Witnesses spotted a male student and female student outside of Isle Hall at 12:15 p.m. yelling at each other. People called campus police and described the male shaking the female who was crying. The officers made contact and the male was arrested and referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.



Suspicious Circumstances

March 1

A female student reported a possible stalking in Kingston Hall. She reported that another male student was being friendly to the point of making her uncomfortable. The male would walk her to her vehicle but she never told him she didn’t want him to. Officers gave the female the option of them confronting the male, or her. She choose to talk to him about it herself.

DUI/Possession with intent to distribute

March 2

At 2:37 a.m. an officer observed a vehicle travelling on Washington Street at a high rate of speed. When the officer pulled the male over, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer received a consent to search the vehicle and found plastic bags with marijuana residue, a scale and a container that held marijuana. The driver was found under the influence of marijuana when he went through testing and was charged with driving under the influence and intent to deliver. He was booked into Spokane County Jail.

Suspicious Circumstances

March 4

At 3:40 a.m. a female student reported to officers that someone had opened her door and walked by. When she got up to go to the restroom she noticed marijuana in a bag on the floor outside of her door. The marijuana was taken into custody and there currently are no suspects.

Suspicious Circumstances

March 6

A female student in Tawanka Hall reported a male student violating a no contact order. Officers were not able to confirm the female and male had a no contact order, just an incident that occured in 2015.

Drug Violation

March 6

After midnight in Streeter Hall, officers were called to the fifth floor for a possible drug violation. The officers made contact with the resident’s, who were underage, and received a consent to search the room. Officers found marijuana, narcotics and unopened beer. The resident who was in possession of the items was arrested and referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.