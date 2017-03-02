The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Gallery: A Campus For Dreams Rally (March. 2)

By Brad Brown, Managing Editor

March 2, 2017

 

A Campus for Dreams March and rally at EWU’s Campus Mall on March 2, 2017.

Slideshow • 15 Photos
Brad Brown

Attendees gathering for a photo to show of their signs at the Day For Dreamers Rally, March. 2, 2017.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Multimedia

Queens Under the Sea
Queens Under the Sea
EWU mens basketball outlasts Portland State in 3 OT thriller, 130-124 (Feb. 4)
EWU mens basketball outlasts Portland State in 3 OT thriller, 130-124 (Feb. 4)
Immigration Protest at EWU (Jan. 31)
Immigration Protest at EWU (Jan. 31)
Featured Photo Issue 12: The Sound of Salzburg
Featured Photo Issue 12: The Sound of Salzburg
Featured Photo Issue 11: FALLing for the season
Featured Photo Issue 11: FALLing for the season

Other stories filed under News

Fundraising with a sweet side
Fundraising with a sweet side
Police Beat
Police Beat
The Winter Aftermath
The Winter Aftermath
Students from all over Eastern Washington Made Their Way to EWU for Regional History Day
Students from all over Eastern Washington Made Their Way to EWU for Regional History Day
EWU Immigration Conference Addresses Student Worries

Cathi Tactaquin, executive director and co-founder of National Network for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (NNIRR), gave a keynote address to students an...

The Easterner • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in