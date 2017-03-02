“Avenue Q” Comes to EWU

The cast of "Avenue Q" prepares for an opening night full of laughs

Close Cast members gather together to practice a song from "Avenue Q" Erin Rebar for The Easterner

Cast members gather together to practice a song from "Avenue Q"





Filed under Arts & Entertainment

Winter Quarter’s theatrical production, “Avenue Q,” will be gracing the University Theatre Main Stage this Friday, March 3.

“Avenue Q” is the story of a young graduate named Princeton and the struggle to find jobs, relationships and meaning in post-college life, according to the show’s official website.

The show is unique in that it feature puppets, à la Muppets, along with more traditional acting roles.

The puppets used in the play are actually rentals, borrowed from the company, Music Theatre International, which handles the rights to the show.

“What that means for us is that we’re actually using the same puppets they used on Broadway,” said Jeffrey Sanders, the show’s director. “I love the student opportunity they have of being able to adopt this new skill of being puppeteers. In musical theatre you always talk about the triple threat — you can act, you can sing, you can dance. Well this show kinda is like a quadruple threat. Because you’ve got to act, sing, dance and also be a puppeteer. It adds another element that is unusual and fun. Hopefully by the time they get out in front of the audience it will seem effortless. But know that it is not.”

The production is goofy, quirky and full of catchy showtunes, but it is intended for a mature audience. The show’s material includes topics such as “sex, drinking and surfing the web for porn,” according to “Avenue Q’s” website.

Though light-hearted and at times offensive, “Avenue Q” does contain deeper lessons, embedded into the story itself.

“I can see where people who come to see the play could walk away with a negative thought about it,” said Denny Pham, who plays the character Trekkie in the show. “Art somehow always offends people in some way, but I think if we just stick to the satire aspect of [the play] people will walk away just thinking it’s so ironic how [the puppets] are just like people.”