Editor’s Pick – Android Netrunner

Courtesy of Fantasy Flight Games

Android Netrunner is set in a dystopian future where everything is controlled by huge corporations, everything except the Runners. Runners are hackers that attempt to breach the security systems of these huge corporations, be it for money, fame or pure sport. Android Netrunner is an asymmetrical competitive deck builder that pits two players against each other, one as the corporation and the other as the runner in a race to see who can advance/or steal their agendas first. If you have ever enjoyed Magic the Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh or any other competitive strategy game, I recommend giving netrunner a try. I’m always down for a game). You’ll need the core set to start out and more cards are available either in big box expansions (about $25 apiece) or data packs ( from $10-15).