Editor’s Pick – Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask
March 2, 2017
The humans over at Hydro Flask are onto something. The goal is simple; keep hot things hot and cold things cold, regardless of external temperature. I was a skeptical snake when I received a water bottle as birthday gift from the family, but I was soon blown away by my device’s ability to maintain the temperature of the liquid inside. Case in point: I’ve filled this container up with water and added ice, and more than 24 hours later the ice was still in the container. I find myself taking this double-walled vacuum-insulated bottle to more places than I ever imagined. It costs a pretty penny, but it also delivers.
