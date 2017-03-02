Police Beat

Filed under News, Police Beat

Alcohol Offense/Obstructing

February 20

Officers responded to a call on the seventh floor of Pearce Hall at 11:25 p.m. CAs reported a male student, who smelled of alcohol, ripping down decorations in the hall. Officers made contact and found the student was underage and uncooperative. Officers charged him with a minor in possession by consumption and obstruction. The student was also referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities

Alcohol Offense

February 22

Just after midnight, CAs reported smelling marijuana coming from the sixth floor of Pearce Hall. When officers responded and reported to the sixth floor, one of the resident’s doors opened and officers could smell the odor of alcohol. Three of the five students in the room were underage and were cited with a charge of minor in possession by consumption and referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Harassment

February 22

A male student, who was acquitted in an assault case earlier this year, was being harassed by a male, who is not a student. The student reported the male was pointing both middle fingers at him, making comments to him about the assault case and sending him text messages. When officers made contact with the suspect, he admitted to what he said and was then told of the ramifications if he continues with the harassment.

Counterfeit Currency

February 22

An EWU employee reported a $20 counterfeit note in Sutton Hall. The counterfeit note was sent to The United States Secret Service.

Threats

February 24

A male, who is not a student, reported being threatened over Snapchat by a male student. Both were mutual friends with a female and only have spoken over the Snapchat app. The male reported that the student was saying he wanted to fight him. When he told the student he did not want to fight, the student then proceeded to say he knew where he lived and would have people shoot up his house. When officers spoke to the male and the student, the male did not want to press any charges.

Alcohol Offense

February 25

CAs called officers reporting a female student who appeared to be intoxicated. When officers made contact, the female agreed to take a preliminary breath test which was 0.229. Officers cited her with a minor in possession by consumption and referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Alcohol Offense

February 25

A male student appeared highly intoxicated upon CAs observations in Pearce Hall on the fourth floor. When officers made contact with the student, his words were jumbled when he tried to speak. The student was cited with a minor in possession by consumption and referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Alcohol Offense/Protection Order Violation

February 26

Officers received a call from CAs stating there was a male student who appeared to be intoxicated in Morrison Hall. The student had previous alcohol incidents and had a restraining order against a female student who was within 50 feet of him at the time officers arrived. The student was arrested, booked into Spokane County Jail and referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Drug Violation

February 26

CAs reported two male students in Anderson Hall smelling like marijuana. When officers made contact both of the students admitted to smoking marijuana outside of the building and signed a consent to search request. Officers then found a very small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. The paraphernalia was destroyed and the students were referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.