Style Nest

Find the handbag of your spring and summer dreams

Close Gerald Maib for The Easterner

Gerald Maib for The Easterner





Filed under Opinion, Style Nest

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Last weekend while I was getting ready to leave work, the clasp that attaches my purse strap to my purse broke, sending my massive black bag filled with all my things to the ground.

To be fair, I had been carrying quite the load of school books and various irrelevant things around with me since fall quarter, but never in a million years did I imagine my trusty BCBGeneration bag would fail me in my time of need. For now, I’ve borrowed a strap from one of my mother’s many purses, but since the strap accident, purse hunting has been on the forefront of my mind as I search for my next replacement bag.

If you’re in the same boat as me or want to switch up your trusty black-hole accessory bag, here are some current trends for spring and summer 2017.

Most of the bags featured on the runway and other fashion outlets are taking point from the trends of the 1970s. Fringe, tassels and macrame decorations and details are extremely popular right now, and they add a vintage flare to whatever you’re pairing them with.

For reference, macrame is a type of textile making that relies on making knots instead of knitting or weaving.

Micro or mini bags are also on trend this season, followed closely by its opposite, the oversized bag. Bucket bags, or bags with a cinch tie at the top, and their micro counterparts are also on trend for 2017. Both the over-sized bag and the bucket bag are my favorite trends for this year as they allow me to maximize the amount of things I can carry with me at all times, but micro bags are just as functional for when you need to downsize the amount of things you carry with you.

Bags with crazy and sometimes impractical handles are making a buzz in the fashion world, but for someone like me who relies on shoulder straps to lug my bag around, the cute tan and gold micro bag with a metal ring handle from Cholé would be the furthest thing from an ideal, everyday purse.

Color-block bags, bags with more than one color in intersecting squares, or bags with fun and whimsical prints, such as a flower design or collage-like paint scenes, are great ways to mix lively colors and exciting prints into your outfits if you prefer a simpler style and want a nice, eye-catching contrast.

Pastel colored bags are also on trend for 2017, and they are great at acting like a centerpiece for a more simple outfit without the busy designs of printed bags.

If you don’t want to shell out the cash to purchase a new bag for spring, a great way to change up the look of a bag you already have is to tie a scarf around the handle. Another trend from the 70s, taking a nice silk square scarf and tying it into a loose knot on the handle of your bag can give new life to an old favorite of yours. The best part about using a scarf to re-envision your bag is that if you get sick of its look, you can always take the scarf off and add a new one, or you can just remove it all together.

If you are in the market for a new bag, I would recommend looking first at department discount stores, such as Nordstrom Rack or TJ Maxx, to see what they have lying around from a season ago or even from what’s currently in season. If you’re diligent enough, you can sometimes find gems hidden between the other rows of purses.

Nordstrom Rack also has frequent 25 percent off sales, so the age old trick of finding a bag and keeping your eye on it until a sale hits works wonderfully at Nordstrom Rack. Websites or apps such as Modcloth, Poshmark and Bag, Borrow or Steal, if you’re looking for higher-end bags, are also great ways to find inexpensive purses to help round out your spring and summer looks.