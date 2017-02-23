Lobby Day





Filed under News

In an effort to help expand EWU’s academics and further the growth of the university, ASEWU and EWU students met with legislators in Olympia on Feb. 16-17 to discuss certain topics prevalent to EWU.

The ASEWU and EWU students planned a 50 student trip to show their support and have their voices heard.

Topics that were on the agenda dealt with targeted investments to help improve the university. These included funding the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (CSTEM) limited capacity and creating a new degree in Computer Engineering, as well as addressing the teacher shortage.

CSTEM enrollment over the last eight years have grown by 33 percent, with no increase in faculty according to EWU’s state operating budget priorities. With the funding, more core science and math classes will be available to students in order to keep up with the growing enrollment.

The creation of a new degree in Computer Engineering (CpE) was also discussed. CpE is the combination of computer science and electrical engineering.

The CpE program is headed by Dr. Steve Simmons and Dr. Uri Rogers. Simmons said state legislators should be very glad to hear about EWU’s CpE proposal and budget request because of how popular and successful EWU’s Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences programs have been.

The Washington State Legislature decided it is an idea worth investing in, and other universities such as Western Washington University (WWU), UW and WSU have offered and been funded for new majors. The cost of EWU’s proposal is $2.1 million, according to EWU’s state operating budget priorities.

Simmons said one obstacle that stands in the way of getting a CpE degree is that it is hard for the legislators to understand what exactly computer engineering is.

Simmons also said that Rep. Drew Hanson, along with a few other legislators, have made it known that they want to leave EWU out of the campaign for the degree and have told that personally to EWU’s Dean of CSTEM, Dr. David Bowman.

ASEWU is also addressing the teacher shortage with this trip to Olympia. This proposal would cost $7.5 million and would increase the the number of graduating teacher candidates to 300 per year and the number of endorsements to 425 per year in the next five years, according to EWU’s state operating budget priorities.

The emphasis will be placed on subjects in high-need areas, such as rural educators, STEM and English language learning, as well as special education programs.

Another topic discussed focused on student success and making sure students have the resources they need to succeed and graduate.

The Graduation Project, which will cost $2.6 million, focuses on meeting the goals of the state. The goal of this program is to make sure each student has the necessary resources to increase the number of university graduates while decreasing the time needed for students to earn a degree.