What is your worst test taking experience?

February 23, 2017Filed under Easterner asks, Opinion
“I had an anxiety attack in class while I was taking a test.” -Aly Doloughan, Junior
Tags: test
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Immigration Conference Debuts
February 23
EWU’s Immigration Conference invites campus community members, including students and parents, to the Sh...
Lobby Day
In an effort to help expand EWU’s academics and further the growth of the university, ASEWU and EW...
Women’s basketball falls short after three game winning streak
The EWU women’s basketball team traveled to Moscow, Idaho on Feb. 18 to take on the Idaho Vandals in...
Police Beat February 23
Hit and Run
February 14
Two students reported their parked vehicles were hit another vehicle in Parking L...
Easterner asks
Easterner Asks: How do you Help out the EWU Community?
Easterner Asks: What are you most looking forward to, or not, during Trump’s presidency
Easterner Asks: Where is the best selfie spot on campus
Easterner Asks “Do you feel involved in student government? Have you seen any advertising or promotion for ASEWU?
Easterner Asks “How do you feel about the Starbucks Community Cup?”
News
International Women’s Day is Coming to EWU
Editorial
Killing the Conversation in College Classrooms
Sports
The Easterner
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
The Easterner • © 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.