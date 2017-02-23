The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

What is your worst test taking experience?

February 23, 2017
Filed under Easterner asks, Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 6 Photos

“I had an anxiety attack in class while I was taking a test.” -Aly Doloughan, Junior

 

Print Friendly

Tags:

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
What is your worst test taking experience?