Immigration Conference Debuts





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

EWU’s Immigration Conference invites campus community members, including students and parents, to the Showalter Auditorium on Feb. 24 to discuss the current public tension around the subject of immigration.

Pui-Yan Lam, EWU professor of sociology, said the idea for the Immigration Conference is to educate the campus community on different immigration topics.

“I think since the election, there are different developments, concerns and fears,” said Lam. “But I think in general, I find that personally a lot of people are not very knowledgeable about our immigration policies or the dynamics that contribute to migration.”

Lam also said there is a need to help people better understand why there is migration and whether people are migrating for economic reasons or political reasons, like refugees. She also said the contribution to migration is part of the global process.

Nydia Martinez, EWU professor of chicano studies and history, said another aspect of the immigration conference is to offer support for multiple communities and for people who are interested on the subject or have immigrant family members.

“It is also to help people who are interested in supporting our communities, even if they don’t know how to do it,” said Martinez. “The conference is a guide of how to be effective in support.”

Lam and Martinez said this year will be the first time EWU will have the Immigration Conference.

“I do not think that we have had any conference specifically on a topic like immigration,” Lam said.

The Immigration Conference will feature keynote speaker Cathi Tactaquin. Lam said the speaker will help the audience learn about the United States in global context.

Martinez said she is not sure if the immigration conference will be an annual event, but said that EWU could have a conference on a different topic.

“I think having this kind of platform, whether if it is going to be about immigration or about another topic, is what the university is about,” said Martinez. “We picked immigration as a topic because it is timely. Maybe it is a topic that we need to focus on and have new developments that might help us do another immigration conference.”

Martinez said the conference is not just designed for students but to be an inclusive space of dialogue for the staff, community and faculty.

Lam said the idea of the immigration conference came up after the outcome of the election.

“We recognized that there was a need for our campus communities to have greater information and knowledge on the subject,” Lam said.

Lam said she expects a large turnout at the immigration conference.

“I hope we will have a wide variety of participants,” said Lam. “Some might be immigrants themselves. Some are not. We do try to build a conference with a wide range of participants that would benefit from it.” •