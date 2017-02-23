Police Beat February 23

Hit and Run

February 14

Two students reported their parked vehicles were hit another vehicle in Parking Lot 5. A witness observed a green truck backing up into a vehicle and then pulling forward and hitting another vehicle. The truck then proceeded to leave the scene. The witness gave officers the suspects license plate number. Officers made contact with the registered owner and he said his daughter, a student a EWU, was the one driving the car at the time. Officers made sure information was exchanged between the suspect and victims.

Hit and Run

February 14

A female student parked her vehicle at the 1100 block on Elm Street at about 4 p.m. When she returned at about 5 p.m., she found a dent near her license plate. There was no paint transferred onto her vehicle. There are currently no suspects or witnesses.

Suspicious Circumstances

February 14

Officers responded to a possible trespass in snyamncut Hall. The male student was told by Student Rights and Responsibilities that he was only permitted to go onto the first floor of the building, allowed during events and into the Residential Life office. The officers responded to the person who reported the student who was then advised to get a restraining order.

Theft

February 15

An EWU Dell Latitude laptop went missing in Patterson Hall room 148. A female student rented the laptop from the JFK Library and had the laptop behind her from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The laptop is worth about $1,300, and the number on it is E6540. There are currently no suspects.

Alcohol Offense

February 17

Officers responded to an alcohol violation around 12:15 a.m. on the fifth floor in Streeter Hall. Officers made contact and found that five students were underage, and two were over the age of 21. All of the minor students declined a preliminary breath test and were charged with minor-in-possession.

Drug Violation

February 28

Around 10:05 p.m., officers observed a group of students entering the elevator in Pearce Hall that smelled of marijuana. Officers entered the elevator and the students went up to the sixth floor. Officers made contact with the male student who was the resident of the room and received a consent to search. Officers found marijuana wax and an e-cig. The student was arrested and referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.