Women’s basketball falls short after three game winning streak





Sports

The EWU women’s basketball team traveled to Moscow, Idaho on Feb. 18 to take on the Idaho Vandals in Big Sky Conference play.

The Eagles came into the match on a three game regular season winning streak versus their BSC foe. Neither team found a rhythm offensively as both teams shot under 40 percent for the game. Idaho shot an even 40 percent, while Eastern shot 31.7 percent. Turnovers and a stingy defense led to a 35-27 halftime deficit.

The struggles continued into the second half as the Eagles shot 27.2 percent combined in the third and fourth quarters. The Vandals shot well from three-point range as they took a 20 point lead into the fourth quarter, finishing the game off with a 27 point victory.

“You have to give Idaho a lot of credit,” said head coach Wendy Schuller. “They shot the ball extremely well, which we knew they were capable of doing.”

Delaney Hodgins led EWU with 14 points, the only Eagle to reach double digits. Hodgins moves to sixth all-time in EWU Women’s scoring as she passed Vanessa Jones. Hodgins now has 1,297 points on her career.

Tisha Philips’ seven game double digit scoring streak came to an end with a five point performance. Ashley Payne came close to getting a double-double with eight points and eight rebounds.

“They spread us out, and we didn’t do a good enough job at defending them,” said Schuller. “The momentum they got by hitting those three’s really got to us mentally. It frustrated us to the point to where we couldn’t execute. We played too fast on the offensive end. We just struggled mightily on the road today.”

With the loss EWU is in a three-way tie for fourth place in BSC standings. Fourth place receives the final bye-spot in the Big Sky Tournament.

EWU continues on its three-game Big Sky road trip Feb. 23 at Weber State. The Eagles knocked off the Wildcats, 99-85, back on Jan. 14 at Reese Court. Tip-off from Ogden, Utah is set for 6 p.m.