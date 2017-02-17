Other stories filed under Arts & Entertainment
Queens Under the Sea
Eagle entertainment brings us the 19th annual EWU Drag Show.
February 17, 2017
The 19th annual EWU Drag Show occurred on February 10 hosted by La Saveona Hunt on the URC ice rink. The show’s theme was Queens Under the Sea and featured performances by Nova Kaine & Le Gurlz. (Photos by Abbi Vance and Whitney Bolar)
Read the article here.
Photos By Abbi Vance and Whitney Bolar for The Easterner
Leave a Comment
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.