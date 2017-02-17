The 19th annual EWU Drag Show occurred on February 10 hosted by La Saveona Hunt on the URC ice rink. The show’s theme was Queens Under the Sea and featured performances by Nova Kaine & Le Gurlz. (Photos by Abbi Vance and Whitney Bolar)

Slideshow • 49 Photos La Saveona Hunt - Crazy Right Now by Beyonce

Close

Read the article here.

Photos By Abbi Vance and Whitney Bolar for The Easterner