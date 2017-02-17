The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Queens Under the Sea

Eagle entertainment brings us the 19th annual EWU Drag Show.

February 17, 2017

The 19th annual EWU Drag Show occurred on February 10 hosted by La Saveona Hunt on the URC ice rink. The show’s theme was Queens Under the Sea and featured performances by Nova Kaine & Le Gurlz. (Photos by Abbi  Vance and Whitney Bolar)

La Saveona Hunt - Crazy Right Now by Beyonce

 

Read the article here.

Photos By Abbi Vance and Whitney Bolar for The Easterner

