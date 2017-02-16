The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Filed under Easterner asks, Opinion

Easterner Asks: How do you Help out the EWU Community?

February 16, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 6 Photos

“Usually I look for postings around campus that are talking about ways to get involved. This is the first time out of the dorms in two years, and I’ve actually gotten out more. Now it’s just a matter of making it work with my schedule to get involved.” -Conlan Vance, junior

Print Friendly

Tags:

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Easterner asks

Easterner Asks: What are you most looking forward to, or not, during Trump’s presidency

...

Easterner Asks: Where is the best selfie spot on campus

...

Easterner Asks “Do you feel involved in student government? Have you seen any advertising or promotion for ASEWU?

Photos by Brad Brown for The Easterner....

Easterner Asks “How do you feel about the Starbucks Community Cup?”
Easterner Asks “How do you feel about the Starbucks Community Cup?”

Other stories filed under Opinion

Identifying the Right and Wrong Ways to Create a Safe Space
Identifying the Right and Wrong Ways to Create a Safe Space
Explore your Inner Fashion Designer with Cove Fashion
Explore your Inner Fashion Designer with Cove Fashion
Editors’ Picks Issue 13

Brad Brown Book: The War of Art What keeps so many of us from doing what we want to do? Who is that cynic within us that keeps creating roadblock...

Take the Stress out of Getting Dressed
Take the Stress out of Getting Dressed
Axe the Tampon Tax Before it Bleeds Women Dry
Axe the Tampon Tax Before it Bleeds Women Dry
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
Easterner Asks: How do you Help out the EWU Community?