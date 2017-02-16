EWU Now Offering a Nursing Home Major





EWU’s Health Services Administration (HSAD) program now offers a new long-term care option.

This new option for the Bachelor of Arts in HSAD has been added for students who want to fulfill the growing career opportunities in nursing home administration, assisted living or other types of residential and long term care.

“There’s tremendous job opportunity,” said Mary Ann Keogh Hoss, HSAD professor and program director. “Students will be able to gain the competencies to work in nursing home administration.”

Students who choose this option will be required to take eight credits relevant to the older population within the 120 total credits required for the HSAD major.

The new interdisciplinary program will give student access to more options in the HSAD program. In addition to medical classes, students are required to take classes pertaining to business and accounting in order to receive their HSAD degree.

Also, students are also required to perform 1,000 hours of practicum in order to graduate.

The new long-term care option was introduced to EWU in the fall of 2016 and is only available at the Spokane campus. On April 19, a group will visit the campus with the intention to make this an accredited program. If the long-term care option gets accredited, it will be the only one on this side of the Mississippi River.

Hoss said this program gives students knowledge on a variety of levels of care. Jobs in this field are becoming more available and individuals with this degree are needed.

“There’s a need for more positions in nursing homes and long-term care facilities,” EWU graduate student Eddie Hopkins said.

This program meets the criteria for the National Association of Long-Term Care Administrator Boards, as well as the Washington State Department of Health Nursing Home Administrator license requirements, who recommended that EWU provides this option, Hopkins said.