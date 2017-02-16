Police Beat February 16

Gerald Maib

Theft

February 6

A female resident expected a package to be delivered between 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., but UPS delivered the package on Feb. 7 at 12:45 p.m. When the resident came home, the package was gone. The package had a pair of black boots valued at $50. There are currently no suspects.

Drug Violation

February 7

Around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of an odor of marijuana coming from the seventh floor in Pearce Hall. The officers made contact with a female student and after the student signed a consent-to-search form, officers found 3.2 grams of marijuana. The student was arrested and referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Drug Violation

February 9

Officers were performing a safety check in Pearce Hall when they noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the eleventh floor. When officers made contact with the room the odor was coming from, the underage female resident signed a search warrant. The officers found 24.9 grams included in the packaging. While the officers were taking pictures, the student put her middle finger in the picture. The student was arrested and referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Theft

February 10

A female student was taking a test in Showalter Hall in room 109 when she left and realized she left her coat. The student went back into the classroom and the coat was gone. The coat was a lululemon black long coat worth $200. The last person she saw in the classroom was a white female with medium length brown hair. If anyone has anyone information about this, please contact campus police.

Drug Violation/Reckless Driving

February 10

An officer was running radar he observed a vehicle traveling 70 mph in a 25 mph zone. The officer made the stop on the vehicle and the passenger told the officer he had marijuana on him. The passenger was underage and arrested. The driver was also arrested for reckless driving and operating a vehicle without an interlock system because he had a past DUI.

Alcohol Offense

February 11

Officers received a call from CAs in Streeter Hall around 3 a.m. about a male student stumbling. Officers made contact with the student, and he was found to be underage. He refused to have a breathalyzer and the student was arrested and referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Driving while license is suspended

February 12

An officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Seventh Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign. The officer ran the license plate and the driver of the car appeared to have a suspended license. The male was cited for driving with a suspended license and failing to stop.

Driving while license is suspended

February 12

An officer observed a vehicle speeding down Elm Street. When the officer made contact with the driver, he found out his license was suspended in the third degree. The driver was cited into Cheney Court.

Drug Violation/Alcohol offense/Tampering with fire equipment

February 12

An officer received a report of an odor of marijuana coming from the second floor of Pearce Hall. When officers made contact with the female resident, she signed a consent to search. Officers found wine bottles, beer bottles, marijuana and a fake I.D. The smoke detector also had a plastic bag over it. The student was arrested and referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Suspicious Circumstance

February 12

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to a possible protection order violation between a male and female student. The students were permitted to be within 100 feet of each other. The student told the officers that the other student entered into the lobby when they were in there. Officers reported the offense.