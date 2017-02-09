Valentine’s Day Horror Stories

Every year on Feb. 14, countless people exchange flowers, candy, cards and gifts with their special “valentine,” whether it be a friend, loved one or an anonymous person.

For many, the special day goes as planned but for some it does not, and those experiences can make the holiday a big disappointment. From being broken-up with to dates gone wrong, here are some Valentine’s Day horror stories.

“Last year for Valentine’s Day, my boyfriend was away, so he sent me a bouquet of roses, but then when I posted the picture of them, he broke up with me because he didn’t want his family knowing we were back together. I had to delete the posts.”

-Jennae Brown, EWU senior

“Last year, my boyfriend had a super cute date planned for us on Valentine’s Day, but then I found out I had to go to Leavenworth with my family for my sister’s volleyball tournament instead. And then on our rain check date we went and saw Deadpool, but about 15 minutes into the movie, someone had a seizure and we had to leave.”

-Anni Storey, EWU freshman

“I was 16 at the time and on a first real date with a real boyfriend. I was driving home from his house after our date and it was really icy, and a mile from his house, I hit a tree in my car and the box of all the goodies he got me (individually wrapped candies, a vase with flowers, a stuffed animal) went flying. I never found a lot of those items and essentially totaled my car. Also, we always drive past that stupid stump of a tree, so I’ll never ever live it down.”

-Amy Mulvania, EWU freshman

“Last year on Valentine’s Day, I was single, so I planned a romantic night with this guy I was talking to. My parents were away for the weekend so we got the house to ourselves. We were downstairs in my bedroom and since the house is old, the ceiling in the basement is very low. After things were done being heated, I went to stand up to go to the bathroom and of course I forgot how low the ceiling was and knocked myself out from standing up on the bed and hitting my head so hard on the ceiling and landed right on top of this guy I was talking to for only a week, completely naked and [it]freaked him out. Later that night, I saw him texting his friends about it.”

-Anonymous

“One time, my boyfriend promised me this fabulous date night and I got all ready. He came and got me, brought me back to his parents house and his mom had bought us a heart shaped pizza from Papa Murphy’s.”

-Bri Bailey, EWU senior

“My second Valentine’s day with my boyfriend. He couldn’t come home from college, so he had his mom drop off a card and balloons for me, and his mom put the wrong name on the card!”

-Shania Walker, EWU junior