Editors’ Picks Issue 13

Brad Brown

Book: The War of Art

What keeps so many of us from doing what we want to do? Who is that cynic within us that keeps creating roadblocks for our creative endeavors? Its called resistance. This book by Steven Pressfield exposes the double-crossing aforementioned beast and gives readers the tools to defeat it. “The War of Art” emphasizes the doggedness needed to recognize and overcome obstacles in the creative process and provides practical means to do so. For writers, artists or anyone looking to express creativity in any form, this no-nonsense book is loaded with tools to help you get there, or improve what you already have going on.

Colette-Janae Buck

TV Show- Charmed



Feeling nostalgic for the days of early 2000s television shows? Have no fear, one of the most iconic TV shows of the early twenty-first century, “Charmed”, is now available to stream on Netflix. Throw it back to 2001 with the Halliwell sisters as they battle demons, warlocks and spirits and discover the true measure of the power of three, all while wearing low rise jeans, chunky black heels and silk slip dresses.

Natasha Nellis

Song: Seein’ Red by Dustin Lynch



For those who are looking to expand their musical prowess, “Seein’ Red” by Dustin Lynch is a must for anyone who loves country music or is looking to dip their toe into the country pool. This song carries the traditional country twang with a rock edge and is a perfect blend of country and contemporary music. This is the perfect song to rock out to while getting ready for the day – or anytime really. It speaks to the passion we all feel, especially this time of year, and Lynch perfectly vocalizes the desire and passion we all feel for life.