Aaron Best's Contract and Salary are Under Negotiation





Following 20 seasons with the EWU football team, as both a player and a coach, EWU named Aaron Best as head coach on Jan. 21. Best spent 14 of those years as the Eagle offensive line coach.

“I appreciate the opportunity from the bottom of my heart,” Best said.

Although he has been officially introduced as coach, both sides have yet to finalize a contract.

Best had the highest of last year’s assistant coaching staff salaries at $74,894 as the offensive line coach.

Beau Baldwin, in 2008, earned a base salary of $100,000 along with incentives for playoff success as well as student success in the classroom.

“There’s an agreement in principle between the two parties, the employee and the university,” said Chad Karthauser, EWU associate athletic director for Business and Finance. ”The terms in principle are worked out … just the final details of it haven’t been worked out, which, my guess is it’s probably going to happen real quick.”

Karthauser said that besides the figures involved, Best’s new contract will generally be structured about the same as Baldwin’s was.

Of the remaining assistance coaches still on the staff, Jeff Schmedding made $73,861, Eti Ena made $63,240, Cherokee Valeria made $52,485, Brian Strandley and Josh Fetter each made $50,103 and Nicholas Edwards made $42,208.

Coach Best added a new quarterbacks coach on Feb. 3, Bodie Reeder, whose salary has not yet been agreed upon either.

“We’re excited to have him on campus – they ran an exciting brand of football at Oklahoma State,” said Best. “We’re excited to get him in front of our quarterbacks and see what we can add to what we are already doing.”

Still unfilled are the wide receiver, running back and tight end coaching positions as well as the position Best had previously held.