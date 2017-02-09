Valentine’s Day is a Day for Dancing

EWU students socialize through latin, ballroom and swing

Ivone Garza

Sometimes, the best way to meet new people is to dance with them.

“I’ve met some of my best friends in [dance] classes,” said Madeline Younglove, an EWU junior and history major who is the current Vice President of Eastern Social Dancers Club. “I even met my boyfriend there, learning how to ballroom dance. You never know what’s going to happen. It definitely teaches you a lot about people. When you dance with other people, you can learn a lot about someone when you’re dancing with them. I think it’s a great social experience. I’ve seen a lot of people who come in really shy and by the end of the year or a couple of years, they’ve broken out of it by learning how to interact with people in different ways.”

The Eastern Social Dancers Club is an official EWU club sport that meets three times per week, twice for practice and once for a weekly casual dance. The club also hosts at least one formal dance per quarter, complete with decorations, a theme and, occasionally, live music.

The club focuses on swing, Latin and ballroom dances. The bi-weekly practices, which occur on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1- 2 p.m., are free for all EWU students and are generally attended by club members who are capable of teaching various styles of dance. The weekly casual dance that occurs every Thursday from 8- 10 p.m. costs $2 and includes a short lesson in a pre-chosen style, followed by an open dance time.

Younglove encourages students of all experience levels to give to club a shot.

“If you can walk, you can dance,” said Younglove. “There’s something for everybody.”

Ellidie Salladay, EWU student and the Social Dancers’ treasurer, enjoys dancing because she finds that it is not only fun, but also great for stress relief.

“I love the theme dances we hold at the end of each quarter the most,” said Salladay. “I get to wear my fancy clothes more often and dance with friends and strangers and sip the occasional punch.”

Younglove, who has been dancing since she was 2 years old, said the waltz is her favorite dance of all because it reminds her of her ballet years and because she finds it smooth and romantic.

The Eastern Social Dancers Club is always ready to welcome newcomers with open arms, Younglove said.

“Even if you’ve never had any dance experience at all,” said Younglove, “this is the place for you.”