Appreciation Week is Here





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

EWU Resident Appreciation Week (RAW), an annual student favorite, kicks off Feb. 13.

Kelsee Tower, EWU Housing and Residential Life employee, said the week is a way to thank the student residents and show them love and appreciation.

“Resident Appreciation Week is a week where we like to recognize the students that live with us on campus,” said Tower. “We do events on every night for the residence to add something special so we can recognize them and thank them for living with us.”

EWU RAW began five years ago and has been improved by students. Tower said students admire the appreciation week since its inauguration year.

“It is one of our most popular events,” said Tower. “Students really seem to enjoy it.”

Tower also said EWU would like to make improvements for RAW in the future. Events currenlty offered include Bingo and Lip-Sync contests. She said the housing department would like to offer a different array of fun and special events in the future.

“That is what we do to find and initiate new programs for the student,” Tower said.

During RAW, the EWU housing department partners with different programs around EWU, including Men’s Basketball and Dining Services, for support and supplies for the student residents in each hall.

Alece Newberry, residential life coordinator for Pearce Hall, said the appreciation week is a way to show student residents that the EWU housing and hall staff would not be as successful without them and to thank them for their support.

“Resident Appreciation Week is a very special event for our residence halls,” said Newberry. “It is something we do to tell the students that there would not be any jobs without their support and thank them for it.”

Usually, RAW is not on the week of Valentine’s Day, however, the EWU housing department said they are considering it.

“Sometimes, we do the appreciation week on the week where Valentine’s is,” said Tower. “But it is usually more active and involved on the first and second day of the week.”