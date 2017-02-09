Police Beat Issue 13

Gerald Maib

Drug Violation

February 1



An officer performing a routine check in parking lot 16, noticed a vehicle parked with students in it. When he made contact with the students, he smelled an odor of marijuana. The three underage students were found in the possession of marijuana and alcohol. They were arrested and referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Drug Violation

January 27

A CA in Pearce Hall reported an odor of marijuana coming from a dorm room. An officer made contact and the male student admitted to smoking marijuana earlier. The student signed a consent to search his room and officers found an empty bottle of alcohol. The student was referred to Student Right and Responsibilities.

Drug Violation

January 27



Five students and one juvenile in Pearce Hall smelled of marijuana. When an officer made contact, they admitted to smoking marijuana earlier but did not have any in their possession. The juvenile’s parents were contacted and he was transported home. The students were referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

DV/Assault

February 1

Witnesses spotted a male student and female student outside of Isle Hall around 12:15 p.m. yelling at each other. People called campus police and described the male shaking the female who was crying. The officers made contact and the male was arrested and referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

DUI/Reckless Driving

February 3

Officers observed a vehicle driving at a high rate in winter road conditions and noticed the vehicle swerving. When the officers made contact with the nonstudent, they complied to a breathalyzer test and was found to be intoxicated. They were arrested and charged with DUI.

Theft

February 4

A female student employee had her purse in an unsecured locker in Tawanka. When she went to buy pizza, she noticed there was $43 missing. She did not notice anything else missing from her purse. The student called officers but there are currently no suspects or witnesses.

DV/Assault

February 4

CAs in Dressler Hall reported yelling around 11 p.m. on the fourth floor. When officers made contact, there was an argument between a male student and female student. There were no injuries. Both students were referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.