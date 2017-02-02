The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Immigration Protest at EWU (Jan. 31)

By Brad Brown, Managing Editor

February 2, 2017

Brad Brown

EWU President Mary Cullinan addresses hundreds of students at the Campus Mall for a rally to support immigrants 1/31/2017.

