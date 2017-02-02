Men’s Basketball Splits Road Trip in Drastically Different Matchups

EWU men’s basketball gave up both its season high and low in points allowed to Big Sky Conference opponents this past weekend.

The Eagle defense gave up only 60 points in the team’s win over Montana, their second fewest of the season behind the 47 points allowed to Linfield in November. EWU then allowed 91 in their loss to Montana State, despite scoring 90 themselves.

The glaring stat was the turnovers. While EWU outscored UM 15-6 in points off of turnovers, they were outscored by MSU 16-2.

“We turned the ball over a little too much,” said head coach Jim Hayford of their loss. “Some of those turnovers turned into easy points going the other way, and that’s why we didn’t have a lead going down the stretch.”

The team’s defense has been outstanding all season. The 91 points allowed was the most all season and the second time they allowed more than 70 in BSC play.

Despite the defense faltering on Saturday, the offense kept churning like usual.

Bogdan Bliznyuk had a double-double on Thursday night with 28 points and 10 rebounds, and then Jake Wiley scored 34 points on Saturday.

“Bogdan was playing at a really high level,” said Hayford of Thursday night’s win. “Bogdan took care of it down the stretch and made sure nothing crazy was going to happen. That’s how you leave Missoula with a 12-point win.”

EWU’s offense has played well all year as they typically do. This year, the defense has found consistency on the court as well. Although it did not all come together on Saturday night, the team has a good thing going with only nine games remaining before the BSC tournament in Reno in March.

“We’re really buying into that identity and I’m really proud of our guys,” Hayford said.

EWU next plays Sacramento State at Reese Court today at 6:05 p.m. and can be heard live on 700-AM ESPN.