It’s Been a Long and Windy Road

Nearly one year ago, EWU basketball celebrated senior day as the team played their final game of the 2015-16 regular season against Weber State.

While the team that included former seniors Venky Jois and Austin McBroom fought the first-place Wildcats, the fans at Reese Court looked on. One young man in attendance that afternoon was a 6-foot-7-inch junior forward from the Lewis-Clark State College men’s basketball team who was dominating the NAIA.

His name? Jake Wiley.

“I was looking at Weber State, and I said to my fiancée, ‘I don’t know if I’m good enough to play at this level … Maybe I should stay at L-C,’” Wiley said.

His fiancé, Brittany Hopkins, reassured him that he was good enough to play at the NCAA level, and it was that day Wiley said he made the decision to go for it.

A year later, Wiley is leading the 2016-17 Eagles on the court, averaging 17.5 points per game in his senior year. He also leads the team and ranks 11th in NCAA Division I with a field goal percentage of 62.9.

But his story is not as simple as a promising basketball prospect transferring from a successful NAIA school to a successful NCAA Division I school. Wiley’s story begins much earlier.

When Wiley was 13 years old, he was a freshman at Lakewood High School in Long Beach, California. That year, he struggled academically, passing only one class while finishing with a 1.6 GPA.

“I lived in kind of a rough neighborhood, and I was younger than most of my peers and everyone who lived around me,” said Wiley. “I was 13 when I started high school, and I was hanging out with people who were 17 and 18 years old and doing what they were doing.”

Growing up among an older group of kids got him into a lot of trouble, Wiley said. In order to get a fresh start, he and his father moved up to the Pacific Northwest to live with his grandparents, where he attended Newport High School near Spokane.

It was there that he saw his GPA jump from 1.6 to a 3.1. While the move helped him turn his academics around, it did not keep him from facing any further hardships.

During his junior year of high school in December 2010, his grandmother passed away. Two months later, so did his father.

The morning after having a big game to lift Newport to a district win over Freeman, Wiley went to show his dad the story in the newspaper. Instead, he found his father had died in his sleep on the couch.

Wiley said he almost went back to California after that but decided to stay in the Northwest with his grandfather before he too passed away last year.

“We were just there for each other,” said Wiley. “I had a great support system around me with my fiancée, and her parents took me in, along with my grandpa. They made sure I was taken care of, had food to eat and had rides to school.”

Wiley’s mother and sister still live in California and he keeps in close contact with them. Hopkins’ parents still live in Spokane, and they come to every EWU game to cheer him on.

Once he entered his senior year of high school, Wiley said he was unsure of his future in basketball. Although he was confident in his ability, he had doubts about whether or not he would get noticed. Then the University of Montana gave him a shot.

“I played AAU one summer for a local Spokane team,” said Wiley. “We did a couple tournaments. That’s how Montana saw me, and I signed there out of high school.”

Eventually the transition from a small high school team to a major college basketball program got to him. Montana went to the NCAA tournament in Wiley’s freshman year, and he found it so overwhelming that he quit the team on the first day of practice his sophomore year.

“Like the flip of a switch I was just done with it. I was burned out,” said Wiley. “I put a lot of pressure on myself … and I just felt like a failure based on my own expectations that I set way too high for myself.”

He did not touch a basketball for six months after that, and instead ran track and even practiced with the football team while trying to find himself. But once the NCAA tournament rolled back around in March, Wiley said he realized he could not give up the game he loved.

“I was watching [the NCAA tournament] and I had to start playing basketball again,” said Wiley. “I missed it.”

He started looking for schools and even considered EWU at one point, but decided against it because he would have lost a year of eligibility because of the NCAA transfer rules. So instead, he decided to go through the NAIA, where he transferred to L-C State along with two other Montana teammates.

“We had a great time,” said Wiley. “We won two championships there, went to the NAIA tournament twice and won a lot of games. It was a blast.”

As Wiley completed his senior year, he knew he had to move on. L-C State did not offer any graduate programs. So instead of playing one more year there, which would delay him from earning his degree, he took advantage of the senior graduate transfer rule and transferred to EWU.

“It was a tough thing to leave [LCSC] because I love the coaches and my teammates, but they knew and I knew that I needed to grow,” Wiley said.

He now lives in Cheney with Brittany and their 1-year-old daughter, Aliya, while he works toward a master’s degree in communication studies. Wiley said he has thought about going into coaching with that degree, but first, he has his eyes set on playing professional basketball in Europe.

As for now, though, he is taking advantage of the opportunities on the court with EWU and he is only getting better.

“It’s about big opportunity,” head coach Jim Hayford said. “Jake’s Division I dream was postponed and now here he is … He’s maximizing his opportunity and he’s clearly, to me, the top post player in the Big Sky Conference. And no one deserves it more because he’s as hard a worker as I’ve ever coached … and I just wish I had had him for more than one year.”

Even through the trials and tribulations Wiley has faced in his life, all of his hard work is paying off. He was named Big Sky Player of the Week for the second week in a row on Jan. 23 and he looks to finish his senior year with his Eagles perched atop the conference come March.