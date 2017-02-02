Police Beat January 2

Theft from buildling

January 23

An EWU employee realized a 18V DeWalt Drill was stolen from a cart in Kingston Hall. When he left the cart outside of room 123 at 11:25 a.m. and returned at 11:34 a.m., the drill was gone. The drill is valued at $150. There are currently no suspects.

Assault

January 24

A female student reported her boyfriend, a male student, shoved her against a wall in Pearce Hall. The male was booked into Spokane County Jail and charged with fourth-degree assault.

Threat

January 25

A female student reported a threat on the social media platform, Yik Yak. The post threatened a massacre that would happen on Valentine’s Day. The site allows users to post anonymously. The investigation is still pending.

Suspicious Activity

January 26

A male student was being observed by an officer at the basketball game Thursday night. The officer noticed the student videotaping the cheerleaders closely and inappropriately. The student was placed under arrest but the charges were dropped because of lack of evidence.