Featured Photo Issue 11: FALLing for the season
January 26, 2017
Abbi Vance
I took this photo near the end of Fall quarter while walking around campus. Squirrels are hard to get a decent picture of in general and the fact that I caught him looking at me was a bonus. I also like the fall season due to the amount of leaves which created the perfect background for this little guy.
