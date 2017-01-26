The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Featured Photo Issue 11: FALLing for the season

January 26, 2017
Filed under Featured Photo, Multimedia, Photos

Abbi Vance

I took this photo near the end of Fall quarter while walking around campus. Squirrels are hard to get a decent picture of in general and the fact that I caught him looking at me was a bonus. I also like the fall season due to the amount of leaves which created the perfect background for this little guy.

