Art Inspired by Nature’s Design

Installation artist brings Eastern Washington landscape to EWU

Installation exhibit coming to EWU Art Gallery Ivone Garza for The Easterner

Ivone Garza for The Easterner Installation exhibit coming to EWU Art Gallery

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Jenene Nagy arrived at EWU Thursday, Jan. 19 to begin working on Scabland, the new art exhibit in the Art Gallery in the art building.

“Scabland is the geological term of this region,” said Nagy. “The Channeled Scablands were created by a cataclysmic flood that left the land barren.”

Nagy is a visual artist, and for scabland, she will be making an installation piece where she will use the space around her to create her art. With the abstract structure of EWU’s art gallery, her piece will be one of a kind. The piece is inspired by the structure of a basalt rock’s molecular structure because of the geological area of Eastern Washington.

Scabland opens today and will be on display until Feb. 23, but the way the art building is built is any student can observe what an artist is doing. The art building is unique in itself because the art space is completely round. Instead of working in a box, artists have the opportunity to work in a completely circular way.

“The space is unusual because it’s round,” said Art Gallery Director Nancy Hathaway. “Usually, [the] artist will create in a sort of rectangular box.”

Nagy has been working as an artist since 2005 and has been featured in the Portland Art Museum, Weatherspoon Art Museum, Southern Exposure in San Francisco, Takt Kenstorojektraum in Berlin and Samuel Freeman in Los Angeles, according to the art gallery’s press release.

Nagy uses multiple materials in her artwork. For past pieces, she has utilized building material, but she is site specific. For this piece, she will be using paint and plexiglass. The plexiglass will be used as the basalt microscopic structures.

“She uses elements that always make it hers, like bright colors,” Hathaway said.

The installation will be an immersive experience. From every angle, the piece will look different by viewership. Movement will shift the viewer’s eye in an abstract way.

“I’ll be using the space as a medium for an immersive environment, full of architectural ques,” Nagy said.

The gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m to 5 p.m and is closed weekends and holidays. Admission is free and open to all.

Nagy said she loves working in academic places because it gives the chance of meeting new people.

“Come to the space, I love talking to students,” said Nagy. “I am happy to be here.”