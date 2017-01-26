Editors Pick Issue 11

Kristi Lucchetta

The Onion Bar and Grill

With two locations, one down the street from the EWU Riverpoint campus and one up north, The Onion is Spokane’s place for original gourmet burgers and brews. Established in 1978, the menu includes a variety of food and drink items, such as pasta, burgers, nachos, pizza and fish, along with endless house fries. Many of the dishes come with the option of ordering a smaller or larger portion, giving customers a budget to work with. The Onion also features 51 Area Taphouse Brews, which is their award winning 45 rotating tap menu that offers a range of local, national and international craft beers.

Brandon Cline

The CW’s “The 100”

Set 97 years after a nuclear apocalypse seemingly wiped out the human race, 100 juvenile delinquents living on a space station are sent down to Earth to determine if the planet is inhabitable again. “The 100” is anything but your run-of-the-mill CW show, blending a post-apocalyptic world with science fiction elements and tribalism that provide for a mountain of twists and turns. The show tackles issues such as free will and morality, with one of the show’s themes being “maybe there are no good guys.” Season four premieres on Feb. 1, but you can catch the first three seasons on Netflix to see if a band of outcasts can survive together in a new and often terrifying world.

Jordan Perry

“Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight” Video Game

The fourth entry in the Momodora series came out of nowhere. According to the developer, the series started as a love letter to games like Mega Man and Cave story, and boy does the love show. It feels and looks amazing. A beautiful 16 bit art style sets the mood while solid platforming and simple but exciting combat keeps you playing. Predetermined checkpoints and refillable consumables give Momodora a pseudo Dark Souls feel, and that’s not a bad thing. While short, the experience was great and left me wanting so much more. You don’t need to play the previous titles to enjoy this entry, and for under $10, I highly recommend you do. Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight is available on steam and playism.com.