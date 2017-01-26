Women’s Basketball Clawing Their Way Through Big Sky Road Games





No matter the opposing team’s record, schools in the Big Sky Conference (BSC) know that only a fool takes conference road games lightly. Through the team’s first four road games, EWU women’s basketball has navigated itself to a respectful 2-2 record, splitting their latest road trip against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Eagles entered the road trip riding a three-game winning streak, but were cut down by the Lumberjacks 47-56 on Jan. 19, shooting just 26.8 percent (15-56) from the field and 54.2 percent (13-24) from the free throw line.

Junior Delaney Hodgins and senior Ashli Payne were the only Eagles to score in double figures, but even then the duo combined to shoot just 35.5 percent (11-31) from the field, and 28.6 percent (4-14) from beyond the arc.

“I was really disappointed in our offensive output,” said head coach Wendy Schuller. “I have to make sure I have us ready to play, and tonight we didn’t appear to be. We need to get healthy and back on track in a hurry.”

EWU’s defense masterfully held Northern Arizona’s offense in check for the first three quarters, limiting them to just 28 points. But the Lumberjacks offense exploded in the fourth quarter, scoring 28 points to match their output from the first three quarters combined.

“Tonight was a tough loss in a tough place to play,” said Schuller, because even though the Lumberjacks were just 1-4 in BSC prior to the game, conference road games can never be taken for granted.

The Eagles bounced back against the Thunderbirds on Jan. 21, as they were able to hold on late for a 67-66 win to improve to 5-2 in conference play. Senior Tisha Phillips returned for the Eagles after missing the Northern Arizona game with an injury, while Payne notched her third double-double of the season, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

EWU was much more efficient against Southern Utah, shooting 45.3 percent (24-53) from the field and 84.6 percent (11-13) from the free throw line. After allowing the Thunderbirds to shoot 51.7 percent (15-29) from the field in the first half, the Eagle defense stepped up big-time in the second half, limiting Southern Utah to shoot just 27.6 percent (8-29) from the floor, and 14.3 percent (1-7) from three-point range.

“Sometimes you have to find a way to win,” said Schuller, lamenting on the grueling and physical road trip. “I thought it was good for us to be able to scratch and claw to get a way to win today.”