Police Beat January 26

Gerald Maib

Gerald Maib





Filed under News, Police Beat

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Theft

January 17

A male student left his belongings in a locker at the URC. When he returned around 4:15 p.m., everything was there besides his wallet. Later, another male returned his wallet to the desk but it was missing $25 to $40. There are currently no suspects.

Alcohol Offense

January 18

Just after midnight in Dryden Hall, a male student was found in the lounge appearing intoxicated. Officers were called and found the student was underage. He had a blood alcohol level of 0.148, and when officers took his blood alcohol level a second time it was at a 0.159. The medics checked him out because of his rising blood alcohol level. He was arrested for a minor in possession.

Drug Violation

January 19

CAs were doing their rounds around 9:30 p.m. in Dressler Hall when they smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the third floor. When officers made contact with the female student,she did not have any marijuana in her possession but she did have an odor coming from her clothes. She was referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Alcohol Offense

January 19

CAs in Pearce Hall noticed four males in the lounge with beer cans near them. Officers were called and three of the males were underage students and one male was a juvenile. The students were arrested and were referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Hit and Run

January 20

Two cars were damaged in Parking Lot 13 when one vehicle ran into another vehicle that was parked in front of the third vehicle. When the male student returned to his car around 9:30 a.m., he noticed his vehicle was hit which resulted in his vehicle backing into another. This left damage to the front and rear of his vehicle and damage to the front of the other vehicle.

Theft from Building

January 20

A projector, Vivitech 3000 DL, that was worth $125 was stolen from the Theatre Building over winter break. Once the professor returned to her classroom in room 111 from winter break, she noticed the projector was gone. There are no current suspects.

Alcohol Offense

January 21

CAs observed two female students in Dressler Hall who were intoxicated. When officers arrived, both females refused blood alcohol level tests but were underage. They were both arrested and referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Alcohol Offense

January 21

Around 1:56 a.m., officers were called when CAs noticed a female student helping a male student out of Dressler Hall. The female felt that the male was in an emergency situation because he was vomiting so when officers arrived the fire department did a medical check. They were both underage. The male was arrested and the female was referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

DUI

January 22

While an officer was driving down Washington St. near Cedar St., he noticed the driver in front of him was swerving and kept correcting their driving. The officer made the stop and the driver was a female employee of EWU, and when she exited the vehicle, the officer could smell the odor of alcohol. Once she was taken to the station, she was given a blood alcohol test and charged with driving under the influence.

Alcohol Offense

January 22

A male student appeared to be intoxicated when seen in the lounge of Pearce Hall around 5:38 a.m. on the seventh floor. Once officers arrived, the student was found to be underage and he was arrested along with being referred to Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Drug Violation

January 23

A custodian was in the Computer Engineering Building around 4:06 a.m. when he noticed a male and female with a baby staying in the restroom. Once officers arrived they were gone and the officer noticed the suspects walking towards the campus mall. When officers made contact the male dropped a knife, a bag with methamphetamines and a pipe. When his records were checked, officers found he had a felony warrant out of Spokane. He was placed under arrest and taken into custody. Neither of the suspects were students.

Anyone who has information on a pending investigation please call EWU Police Department at (509)359-7676 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (509)359-4286.