Long-time assistant coach Aaron Best tapped as next EWU head football coach

EWU Athletic Director Bill Chaves announced today that EWU alum and offensive line coach Aaron Best has been named the school’s next head football coach.

Best is replacing Beau Baldwin as head coach, who accepted the offensive coordinator position at the University of California, Berkeley earlier this week. Best was EWU’s offensive line coach during Baldwin’s time at EWU and held the same position from 2002-2006 as well.

Best suited up for the Eagles from 1996-1999, and was a first team All-Big Sky selection and an honorable mention All-American in his senior year. Best was also named to the Big Sky Conference All-Academic team twice in his career.

In total, Best has spent 20 seasons being involved in the program and was viewed as being a front-runner for the head coaching position when it became vacant. During his time as a coach at EWU, Best has coached players such as Michael Roos, a Pro Bowler drafted in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft, and Jake Rodgers, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Under Best’s tutelage, 16 EWU offensive linemen have earned All-America honors.

An introductory media conference will be held on Jan. 23 at noon in the Red Reese Room at Reese Court.