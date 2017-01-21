The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Long-time assistant coach Aaron Best tapped as next EWU head football coach

EWU has promoted offensive line coach Aaron Best to be the program's next head coach

Brad Brown

Brad Brown

EWU has promoted offensive line coach Aaron Best to be the program's next head coach

By Brandon Cline, Sports Editor
January 21, 2017
Filed under Carousel, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






EWU Athletic Director Bill Chaves announced today that EWU alum and offensive line coach Aaron Best has been named the school’s next head football coach.

Best is replacing Beau Baldwin as head coach, who accepted the offensive coordinator position at the University of California, Berkeley earlier this week. Best was EWU’s offensive line coach during Baldwin’s time at EWU and held the same position from 2002-2006 as well.

Best suited up for the Eagles from 1996-1999, and was a first team All-Big Sky selection and an honorable mention All-American in his senior year. Best was also named to the Big Sky Conference All-Academic team twice in his career.

In total, Best has spent 20 seasons being involved in the program and was viewed as being a front-runner for the head coaching position when it became vacant. During his time as a coach at EWU, Best has coached players such as Michael Roos, a Pro Bowler drafted in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft, and Jake Rodgers, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Under Best’s tutelage, 16 EWU offensive linemen have earned All-America honors.

An introductory media conference will be held on Jan. 23 at noon in the Red Reese Room at Reese Court.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Sports

    Women’s Basketball Winning Games on Both theOffensive and Defensive Side of the Ball

  • Long-time assistant coach Aaron Best tapped as next EWU head football coach

    News

    Science Building is Failing to Keep Up with Student Growth

  • Long-time assistant coach Aaron Best tapped as next EWU head football coach

    Arts & Entertainment

    Between the Shelves

  • Long-time assistant coach Aaron Best tapped as next EWU head football coach

    Sports

    EWU’s Beau Wooed by Cal

  • Long-time assistant coach Aaron Best tapped as next EWU head football coach

    News

    MLK Unity Rally brought the community together

  • Long-time assistant coach Aaron Best tapped as next EWU head football coach

    Sports

    Beau Baldwin leaving EWU for offensive coordinator position at Cal

  • Long-time assistant coach Aaron Best tapped as next EWU head football coach

    Sports

    EWU Women’s Basketball shows promising results in early season play

  • Long-time assistant coach Aaron Best tapped as next EWU head football coach

    Arts & Entertainment

    EWU alumni named Washington State Poet Laureate

  • Long-time assistant coach Aaron Best tapped as next EWU head football coach

    Arts & Entertainment

    EWU Student Gallery brings Jake Prendez’s “Churro Know My Life” exhibit to campus

  • Long-time assistant coach Aaron Best tapped as next EWU head football coach

    Football

    Agony at the Inferno: Eagles lose semifinal game in final second to Youngstown State

The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
Long-time assistant coach Aaron Best tapped as next EWU head football coach