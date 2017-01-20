Between the Shelves

If you have a question about history, Cheney or both, then Charles Mutschler, Ph.D., might just be your man.

Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the University Archivist has always been interested in history. Mutschler’s childhood consisted of roaming the southwestern United States, moving from location to location while his father worked as a mining geologist.

“There were a lot of interesting little places we stayed [in] and it was fun to find out about them,” Mutschler said.

With his large glasses and gray streaked mustache, Mutschler seems to be the sort of person you might find deep in the bowels of a museum, or perhaps as a stock character in a film with an archeological or historical bent. He is easy to talk to. Ask one question and you will have the answer to twenty more you never knew you had. Ask him about the history of Cheney and you will learn the names, dates and events of every obscure moment from recent times to past ones. He does this from memory, reciting bits of trivia like they are his own name.

When he was in middle school, living in Colorado, Mutschler collected signatures for a petition to send to the Colorado State Legislator to buy and preserve a historic property. The petition successfully passed, and the property is now jointly owned by Colorado and New Mexico. Mutschler cites this event as what most likely began his interest in a career in public history.

The University Archives and Special Collections is a section in the lower level of the JFK library. It holds a variety of manuscripts, photographs, non-current university records and small items and memorabilia, among other things.

“The archives also accepts personal papers and business records of significance to this geographical region,” according to the EWU website. “Historical photographs, maps, the Deutsch Northwest Clipping and Pamphlet File, University History File, Compendium of EWU Historical Data and manuscript

materials are all contained in the archives. The Special Collections are principally a collection of books and periodicals related to the history and government of the Pacific Northwest. Other collections include rare books, autographed copies and limited editions, many 19th century U.S. Government Documents, the Ye Galleon Press Collection and the Almeron T. Perry Science Fiction and Fantasy Collection — a research collection of uncatalogued books and periodicals representing this genre.”

While he says it is a difficult question to answer, a couple of handwritten, American Civil War diaries are among Mutschler’s favorites pieces in the collection.

“What I enjoy most is working with the materials that we are able to put up online and make accessible to the public,” said Mutschler. “I enjoy working with the photograph collections.”

The archives are used by all sorts of researchers, from elementary students, to media sources, to undergraduate and graduate students. The biggest challenge, Mutschler said, is making sure researchers understand the relatively sensitive nature of some of the archive material.

There can be information and facts within the collections that are not socially acceptable in today’s society. Tales of lynch mobs, racially prejudiced comments, disciplinary strategies that are no longer kosher, dubious real estate deals or criminal activity — these are all things, among others, that can be found within the archives.

“We aren’t in the scandal mongering business,” said Mutschler. “It’s probably important to remember that you are dealing with real people that quite possibly have real great grandchildren who might not like some of the less attractive aspects of their ancestors’ lives made into big deals. We deal with this many times in collections of manuscript materials. People write things in diaries that are very frank.”

Mutschler has been in Cheney since 1969 and began working part-time in the archives in 1981. He was offered a full-time position in 1983 after beating out competition from across the nation. At one point, he took an internship with the National Archives branch in Seattle, which led to a job offer at the National Archives in Washington D.C. that Mutschler turned down.

“I think had I not had a job to come back to there would have been no question,” said Mutschler. “I would have gladly gone.” In the end, however, it was his preference for the much smaller community of Cheney that won out.

“I’m delighted,” said Mutschler. “I’m very satisfied staying here. I like what I do, I like the people I work with.”

Currently, Mutschler is working on a project doing imaging on negatives and 35 mm film of some old Michael Denuty photographs. His goal is to get them online in digital format for students to view.

Despite being busy, Mutschler said he always has time for student questions.

“I’m approachable,” said Mutschler. “If you have questions, you can always come and ask. I may not have the answers, but I can at least give you an honest start and see what we can find.”