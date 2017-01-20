Sorority Recruitment Begins at EWU

152 girls showed up to EWU’s Panhellenic Sorority Recruitment Day on Jan. 12 in hopes of getting a bid when the weekend was all over.

The day started at 2:30 p.m. with all the recruits reporting to their designated Rho Gamma groups, which contained about 10 – 15 girls per group, to start the process of house tours and interviews with each sorority.

“We’re going through house tours to find what’s really comfortable for each girl,” EWU sophomore Lily LaPierre said.

Out of the 152 girls recruited, only 116 were accepted into the four Panhellenic Sororities on campus because of the few number of houses and large number of recruits this year.

“[The experience] was good, very nerve wracking. I’m not sure why I got dropped. There were just a lot of girls and not a lot of houses and space available,” EWU freshman Emily Carlson said.

The lack of space caused many recruits to be let go early on in the process.

Panhellenic Sorority Recruitment Day took place winter quarter this year instead of fall quarter like previous years. This gave sororities a chance to market their chapters and get to know some of the recruits before they joined a chapter. It also gave incoming freshmen a chance to get acclimated to the college lifestyle before making a large commitment.

“We heard from potential new members that, while it was cold, they appreciated that they had a quarter to adjust to college life, make friends in the residence halls and consider the commitment they were making,” Panhellenic Vice President Angelica DeGrazia said.

There are many other reasons besides lack of space for girls not to go through with the rushing process, including financial issues, time commitment and the possibility transferring to a different school.

“I thought the experience was a lot of fun. I really liked to see all the difference between the chapters,” EWU freshman Clio Alexander said.

In the end, students found new homes, sisters and family within Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Phi, Alpha Xi Delta and Gamma Phi Beta.